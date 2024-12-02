Ya pueden votar por sus juegos favoritos en los Premios de PlayStation 2024

Como cada año, el blog oficial de PlayStation está organizando una entrega de premios especial para 2024 con los mejores juegos del año elegidos por los mismos jugadores. Si les interesa votar por sus favoritos en todas las categoría que indicaremos a continuación, pueden hacerlo siguiendo este enlace.
Mejor Personaje Nuevo
- Emmrich Volkarin (Dragon Age: The Veilguard)
- Eve (Stellar Blade)
- Heismay (Metaphor: ReFantazio)
- Hulkenberg (Metaphor: ReFantazio)
- Jane Harrow (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6)
- Kay Vess (Star Wars Outlaws)
- El escudero valiente (The Plucky Squire)
- Reina Mishima (Tekken 8)
- Ryoma Sakamoto (Rise of the Rōnin)
- Vivian (Fear the Spotlight)
Mejor Historia
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Neva
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
- The Plucky Squire
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Mejor Aprovechamiento Gráfico
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Crow Country
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
- Tekken 8
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- Astro Bot
- Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
- Pacific Drive
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
- Unicorn Overlord
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Zenless Zone Zero
Mejor Diseño de Audio
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Fear the Spotlight
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Rise of the Rōnin
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
- Tekken 8
- Vampire Survivors
Mejores Funciones de Accesibilidad
- Astro Bot
- Caravan Sandwitch
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- The Plucky Squire
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Until Dawn
Mejor Uso del DualSense
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dave the Diver
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- NBA 2K25
- Neva
- Pacific Drive
- Rise of the Rōnin
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Mejor Relanzamiento (Remaster)
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Broken Sword – the Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- Grandia HD Collection
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Tomba Special Edition
- Until Dawn
Mejor Experiencia Multijugador
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
- EA Sports UFC 5
- Foamstars
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Palworld
- Sea of Thieves
- Valorant
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- XDefiant
Mejor Juego en Curso
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty
- Dead by Daylight
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Fortnite
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Fallout 76
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Genshin Impact
- Gran Turismo 7
- No Man’s Sky
- The Finals
- Warframe
Mejor Expansión
- Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide
- God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
- Sea of Stars: Dawn of Equinox
- Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania
- Alan Wake 2: The Lake House
Mejor Juego Deportivo
- EA Sports College Football 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- F1 24
- Madden NFL 25
- MLB The Show 24
- NBA 2K25
- Tiebreak: Official game of the ATP and WTA
- TopSpin 2K25
- Undisputed
- WWE 2K24
Mejor Juego Independiente
- Another Crab’s Treasure
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
- Balatro
- Crow Country
- Cygni: All Guns Blazing
- Darkest Dungeon 2
- Dave the Diver
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 (Flat Version)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- Harold Halibut
- Indika
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Metal Slug Tactics
- Neva
- Nine Sols
- Pacific Drive
- Palword
- Phasmophobia
- Slitterhead
- SteamWorld Heist II
- Still Wakes The Deep
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
- The Plucky Squire
- Ultros
- Until Then
- V Rising
- Vampire Survivors
Mejor Juego de PS VR2
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- Cooking Simulator VR
- Little Cities: Bigger
- Mare
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
- Phasmophobia
- Resident Evil 4 VR Mode
- Sushi Ben
- The Exorcist: Legion VR
- Trombone Champ: Unflattened
- Vendetta Forever
Mejor Juego de PS4
- Balatro
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Crow Country
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- MLB The Show 24
- NBA 2K25
- Persona 3 Reload
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Sand Land
- Sonic X Shadow Generations
- Unicorn Overlord
- Vampire Survivors
Mejor Juego de PS5
- Astro Bot
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- EA Sports College Football 25
- Fear the Spotlight
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Helldivers 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- MLB The Show 24
- Pacific Drive
- Palworld
- Persona 3 Reload
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Rise of the Rōnin
- Sand Land
- Silent Hill 2
- Sonic X Shadow Generations
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
- Tekken 8
- Unicorn Overlord
- Vampire Survivors
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Zenless Zone Zero
Estudio del Año
- Arrowhead Games
- Bandai Namco
- BioWare
- Bloober Team
- Fairgames
- Game Science
- LocalThunk
- Team Asobi
- Shift Up
Juego Más Anticipado de 2025 y Más Allá
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Borderlands 4
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Judas
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Lunar Remastered Collection
- Marathon
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Sword of the Sea
- The Midnight Walk
Si quieren seguir votando por sus juegos favoritos de 2024, el blog de PlayStation no es la única opción porque Valve está haciendo lo mismo con Los premios Steam de este año.
