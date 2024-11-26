Videojuegos

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection: lista de todos los 14 juegos incluidos

Juegos de cartas, tablero y dados.

En tres ocasiones previas, Konami ha compartido algunos de los juegos incluidos en la compilación Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection para Switch y PC (Steam) que sale el 27 de febrero del 2025. Aunque oficialmente solo hay ocho juegos revelados, una nueva imagen de la caja de juego presentada a través de Twitter permite ver la lista completa de 14 juegos de Yu-Gi-Oh! originales de Game Boy, Game Boy Color y Game Boy Advance.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection lista juegos

¿Qué juegos incluye Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection?

Título japonésTítulo occidentalPlataformaAño
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel MonstersGame Boy1998
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel StoriesGame Boy / Game Boy Color1999
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters III: Tri-Holy God AdventYu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel StoriesGame Boy Color2000 / 2002
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great DuelistGame Boy Color2000
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 5 Expert 1Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist SoulGame Boy Advance2001 / 2002
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2Game Boy Advance2001
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 7: The Duelcity LegendYu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred CardsGame Boy Advance2002 / 2003
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 8: Great Evil God of DestructionYu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of DestructionGame Boy Advance2003 / 2004
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters International – Worldwide EditionYu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined DuelGame Boy Advance2003
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters Expert 3Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Tournament 2004Game Boy Advance2004
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters International 2Yu-Gi-Oh! 7 Trials to Glory: World Championship Tournament 2005Game Boy Advance2004 / 2005
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sugoroku no SugorokuYu-Gi-Oh! Destiny Board TravelerGame Boy Advance2004
Yu-Gi-Oh! Monster Capsule GBGame Boy Color2000
Yu-Gi-Oh! Dungeon Dice MonstersYu-Gi-Oh! Dungeon Dice MonstersGame Boy Advance2001 / 2003
Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection lista juegos

De estos 14 juegos, cinco eran exclusivos de Japón hasta el lanzamiento de Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection en Switch y PC. Por el momento y hasta la fecha de salida, solo Switch y PC (Steam) son las plataformas confirmadas. Posiblemente en el transcurso del año haga su salto a PlayStation y Xbox.

La versión física de Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection para Switch viene con una de dos posibles cartas, Harpie’s Feather Duster o la versión con arte alternativo de la misma carta.

Pokémon TCG Pocket: mejores ataques de cartas y habilidades

Vía: Nintendeal

