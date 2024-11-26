Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection: lista de todos los 14 juegos incluidos

En tres ocasiones previas, Konami ha compartido algunos de los juegos incluidos en la compilación Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection para Switch y PC (Steam) que sale el 27 de febrero del 2025. Aunque oficialmente solo hay ocho juegos revelados, una nueva imagen de la caja de juego presentada a través de Twitter permite ver la lista completa de 14 juegos de Yu-Gi-Oh! originales de Game Boy, Game Boy Color y Game Boy Advance.
¿Qué juegos incluye Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection?
|Título japonés
|Título occidental
|Plataforma
|Año
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters
|Game Boy
|1998
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories
|Game Boy / Game Boy Color
|1999
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters III: Tri-Holy God Advent
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories
|Game Boy Color
|2000 / 2002
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist
|Game Boy Color
|2000
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 5 Expert 1
|Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul
|Game Boy Advance
|2001 / 2002
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2
|Game Boy Advance
|2001
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 7: The Duelcity Legend
|Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards
|Game Boy Advance
|2002 / 2003
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 8: Great Evil God of Destruction
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction
|Game Boy Advance
|2003 / 2004
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters International – Worldwide Edition
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel
|Game Boy Advance
|2003
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters Expert 3
|Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Tournament 2004
|Game Boy Advance
|2004
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters International 2
|Yu-Gi-Oh! 7 Trials to Glory: World Championship Tournament 2005
|Game Boy Advance
|2004 / 2005
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Sugoroku no Sugoroku
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Destiny Board Traveler
|Game Boy Advance
|2004
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Monster Capsule GB
|Game Boy Color
|2000
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Dungeon Dice Monsters
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Dungeon Dice Monsters
|Game Boy Advance
|2001 / 2003
De estos 14 juegos, cinco eran exclusivos de Japón hasta el lanzamiento de Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection en Switch y PC. Por el momento y hasta la fecha de salida, solo Switch y PC (Steam) son las plataformas confirmadas. Posiblemente en el transcurso del año haga su salto a PlayStation y Xbox.
La versión física de Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection para Switch viene con una de dos posibles cartas, Harpie’s Feather Duster o la versión con arte alternativo de la misma carta.
Vía: Nintendeal
