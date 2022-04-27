Lanzamientos de juegos más importantes en mayo (2022)

Despachado abril, recibimos mayo como un mes en la industria de los videojuegos dominado por el mercado independiente y una que otra franquicia grande. La cantidad de lanzamientos es sustanciosa, pero es un mes de transición antes del fuerte de verano en cuestión de triple A que es junio. Entre los exponentes importantes de mayo encontramos Trek to Yomi, Salt and Sacrifice y el buen Bruce Campbell como Ash Williams en Evil Dead: The Game.

A propósito de Sam Raimi y el estreno de Doctor Strange en el multiverso de la locura.

A continuación, el listado de lanzamientos de juegos en mayo del 2022.

¿Qué lanzamientos de juegos habrá en mayo del 2022?

Adios Amigos: Galactic Explorers (PS4, PS5) – 3 de mayo

Wildcat Gun Machine (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 4 de mayo

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (PC) – 5 de mayo

Line War (PC) – 5 de mayo

Citizen Sleeper (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 5 de mayo

Trek to Yomi (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 5 de mayo

Best Month Ever! (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 5 de mayo

Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit (PC) – 6 de mayo

We Were Here Forever (PC) – 10 de mayo

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 10 de mayo

Salt and Sacrifice (PC, PS4, PS5) – 10 de mayo

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia (PC) – 11 de mayo

Source of Madness (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 11 de mayo

Flippin Kaktus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 12 de mayo

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – 12 de mayo

Evil Dead: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 13 de mayo

Endzone – A World Apart: Survivor Edition [DLC] (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) – 19 de mayo

Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion [DLC] (PC) – 17 de mayo

Deadcraft (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 19 de mayo

Deliver Us The Moon (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) – 19 de mayo

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 19 de mayo

Dolmen (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 20 de mayo

Cotton Fantasy (PS4, Switch) – 20 de mayo

Touken Ranbu Warriors (Switch) – 24 de mayo

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) – 24 de mayo

Sniper Elite 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 26 de mayo

Kao the Kangaroo (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 27 de mayo

Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 27 de mayo

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Top Gun Maverick [DLC] (PC, Xbox Series X/S) – 27 de mayo

Moo Lander (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 27 de mayo

Pac-Man Museum + (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 27 de mayo

Insomnis Enhanced Edition (PS5) – 31 de mayo

The Last Taxi (PC) – 31 de mayo

¿Cuál de los lanzamientos de mayo te llama la atención? Te invitamos a dejar tu comentario.