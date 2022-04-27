Videojuegos
Lanzamientos de juegos más importantes en mayo (2022)
Un mes donde arrasan los independientes.
Despachado abril, recibimos mayo como un mes en la industria de los videojuegos dominado por el mercado independiente y una que otra franquicia grande. La cantidad de lanzamientos es sustanciosa, pero es un mes de transición antes del fuerte de verano en cuestión de triple A que es junio. Entre los exponentes importantes de mayo encontramos Trek to Yomi, Salt and Sacrifice y el buen Bruce Campbell como Ash Williams en Evil Dead: The Game.
A propósito de Sam Raimi y el estreno de Doctor Strange en el multiverso de la locura.
A continuación, el listado de lanzamientos de juegos en mayo del 2022.
¿Qué lanzamientos de juegos habrá en mayo del 2022?
Adios Amigos: Galactic Explorers (PS4, PS5) – 3 de mayo
Wildcat Gun Machine (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 4 de mayo
Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (PC) – 5 de mayo
Line War (PC) – 5 de mayo
Citizen Sleeper (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 5 de mayo
Trek to Yomi (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 5 de mayo
Best Month Ever! (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 5 de mayo
Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit (PC) – 6 de mayo
We Were Here Forever (PC) – 10 de mayo
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 10 de mayo
Salt and Sacrifice (PC, PS4, PS5) – 10 de mayo
Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia (PC) – 11 de mayo
Source of Madness (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 11 de mayo
Flippin Kaktus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 12 de mayo
The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – 12 de mayo
Evil Dead: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 13 de mayo
Endzone – A World Apart: Survivor Edition [DLC] (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) – 19 de mayo
Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion [DLC] (PC) – 17 de mayo
Deadcraft (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 19 de mayo
Deliver Us The Moon (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) – 19 de mayo
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 19 de mayo
Dolmen (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 20 de mayo
Cotton Fantasy (PS4, Switch) – 20 de mayo
Touken Ranbu Warriors (Switch) – 24 de mayo
Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) – 24 de mayo
Sniper Elite 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 26 de mayo
Kao the Kangaroo (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 27 de mayo
Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 27 de mayo
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Top Gun Maverick [DLC] (PC, Xbox Series X/S) – 27 de mayo
Moo Lander (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 27 de mayo
Pac-Man Museum + (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 27 de mayo
Insomnis Enhanced Edition (PS5) – 31 de mayo
The Last Taxi (PC) – 31 de mayo
¿Cuál de los lanzamientos de mayo te llama la atención? Te invitamos a dejar tu comentario.
