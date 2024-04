Cómo participar en la beta cerrada de Sea of Thieves en PS5

The Sea of Thieves @PlayStation 5 Closed Beta takes place this weekend, April 12th-15th (9am UTC)! Participate to earn the Dauntless Adventurer Sails and Title, for use exclusively on the PlayStation platform.



Pre-order any version for Closed Beta access: https://t.co/cG2xpxRXmH pic.twitter.com/w4a9Ew3FZ3