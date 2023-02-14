Theatrhythm Final Bar Line: lista completa de canciones

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line es la cuarta iteración en la serie musical que va más allá de Final Fantasy. Square Enix incluirá 385 canciones para el juego base de Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, principalmente de Final Fantasy. Sin embargo, los contenidos descargables –pagos– añadirán pistas musicales de otras franquicias como NieR, Octopath Traveler, SaGa, Chrono y Mana.

La edición digital Deluxe también incluye pistas adicionales que no se encuentran en el juego base. Una buena parte de estas canciones aparecieron en Theatrhythm Final Fantasy y su secuela Curtain Call. Además del arcade All-Star Carnival.

Tráiler de Theatrhythm Final Bar Line.

Esta lista completa identifica si la pista es EMS (escenario musical de evento), FMS (escenario musical de campo) o BMS (escenario musical de batalla). Dicha diferencia afecta las mecánicas de juego en las canciones. Además, los EMS muestran imágenes y videos en el fondo del juego original que corresponda.

Índice de canciones

¿Cuáles son todas las canciones de Theatrhythm Final Bar Line?

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy I

Airship (FMS)

Battle (BMS)

Castle Cornelia (FMS)

Final Battle (BMS)

Main Theme of Final Fantasy (FMS)

Matoya’s Cave (FMS)

Mini Boss Battle (BMS)

Mt. Gulg (FMS)

Opening Theme (EMS, FMS)

Sunken Shrine (FMS)

Final Fantasy II

Battle 1 (BMS)

Chocobo Theme (FMS)

Battle Theme A (BMS)

Battle Theme B (BMS)

Dungeon (FMS)

Finale (FMS)

Main Theme of Final Fantasy II (FMS)

The Imperial Army (FMS)

The Rebel Army (EMS, BMS)

Tower of the Magi (FMS)

Town (FMS

Final Fantasy III

Aria, the Maiden of Water (EMS, FMS)

Battle 1 (BMS)

Battle 2 (BMS)

Crystal Cave (FMS)

Crystal Tower (FMS)

Dark Crystal (FMS)

Doga and Unei (FMS)

Eternal Wind (FMS)

Final Battle (BMS)

Forbidden Land Eureka (FMS)

Megalopolis Saronia (FMS)

The Boundless Ocean (FMS)

The Invincible (FMS)

Final Fantasy IV

Airship (FMS)

Another Moon (FMS)

Battle 1 (BMS)

Battle 2 (BMS)

Final Fantasy IV Main Theme (FMS)

Battle with the Four Fiends (BMS)

Lunar Whale (FMS)

The Final Battle (BMS)

The Red Wings (FMS)

Theme of Love (EMS)

Theme of Love (FMS)

Tower of Zot (FMS)

Trojan Beauty (FMS)

Within the Giant (FMS)

Final Fantasy V

A New World (FMS)

Battle 2 (BMS)

Clash on the Big Bridge (BMS)

Final Fantasy V Main Theme (BMS)

Four Hearts (FMS)

Harvest (FMS)

Home, Sweet Home (EMS, FMS)

In Search of Light (FMS)

Library of the Ancients (FMS)

Mambo de Chocobo (FMS)

The Airship (FMS)

The Dawn Warriors (BMS)

To the North Mountain (FMS)

The Decisive Battle (BMS)

The Final Battle (BMS)

Final Fantasy VI

Battle (BMS)

Battle to the Death (BMS)

Celes’s Theme (EMS, FMS)

Dancing Mad (BMS)

Edgar and Sabin’s Theme (FMS)

Grand Finale (BMS)

Last Dungeon (FMS)

Locke’s Theme (BMS)

Protect the Esper! (BMS)

Searching for Friends (FMS)

Terra’s Theme (FMS)

The Airship Blackjack (FMS)

The Decisive Battle (BMS)

Final Fantasy VII

Aerith’s Theme (EMS)

Birth of a God (BMS)

Cosmo Canyon (BMS)

Crazy Motorcycle (FMS)

Fight On! (BMS)

Gold Saucer (FMS)

Highwind Takes to the Skies (FMS)

J-E-N-O-V-A (BMS)

Judgment Day (FMS)

Let the Battles Begin! (BMS)

Main Theme of FInal Fantasy VII (FMS)

One-Winged Angel (BMS)

Opening ~ Bombing Mission (BMS)

Rufus’s Welcoming Ceremony (FMS)

Final Fantasy VII Advent Children

Advent: One-Winged Angel (EMS, BMS)

Aerith’s Theme ~ Piano Version (FMS)

Battle in the Forgotten City (BMS)

Beyond the Wasteland (BMS)

Cloud Smiles (FMS)

Divinity II (BMS)

J-E-N-O-V-A ~ FF7 AC Version (BMS)

Those Who Fight ~ Piano Version (BMS)

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII

Encounter (BMS)

Flower Blooming in the Slums ~ Aerith’s Theme (FMS)

The Price of Freedom (BMS)

The SOLDIER Way (BMS)

Theme of Crisis Core ~ Succession (EMS)

Timely Ambush ~ Let the Battles Begin (FMS)

Last Order: FInal Fantasy VII

Last Order (BMS)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (todas nuevas en Final Bar Line)

Bombing Mission (BMS)

Collapsed Expressway (FMS)

High Five (BMS)

Hollow (EMS)

J-E-N-O-V-A ~ Quickening (BMS)

Let the Battles Begin ~ Ex-SOLDIER (BMS)

Main Theme of FF7 ~ Sector 7 Undercity (FMS)

Midgar Expressway (FMS)

One-Winged Angel Rebirth (BMS)

The Airbuster (BMS)

Tifa’s Theme ~ Seventh Heaven (FMS)

Final Fantasy VIII

Balamb Garden (FMS)

Blue Fields (FMS)

Don’t Be Afraid (BMS)

Ending Theme of FF8 (FMS)

Find Your Way (FMS)

Fisherman’s Horizon (FMS)

Force Your Way (BMS)

Liberi Fatali (BMS)

Love Grows (FMS)

Maybe I’m a Lion (BMS)

Premonition (BMS)

The Castle (FMS)

The Extreme (BMS)

Shuffle or Boogie (BMS)

The Man with the Machine Gun (BMS)

The Oath (FMS)

Waltz for the Moon (EMS, FMS)

Final Fantasy IX

A Place to Call Home (FMS)

Aboard the Hilda Garde (FMS)

Battle 1 (BMS)

Battle 2 (BMS)

Behind the Door (EMS)

Behind the Door (FMS)

Dark City Treno (FMS)

Festival of the Hunt (BMS)

Ipsen’s Castle (FMS)

Iifa, the Ancient Tree of Life (FMS)

Over the Hill (FMS)

Rose of May (FMS)

Something to Protect ~ Beatrix’s Theme (BMS)

Sword of Fury (BMS)

The Darkness of Eternity (BMS)

The Final Battle (BMS)

Vamo’alla Flamenco (BMS)

Vivi’s Theme (FMS)

You’re Not Alone! (FMS)

Final Fantasy X / X-2

1000 Words ~ FFX-2 Mix (EMS)

A Contest of Aeons (BMS)

A Fleeting Dream (FMS)

Assault (BMS)

Battle Theme (BMS)

Blitz-Off! (BMS)

Challenge (BMS)

Demise (BMS) (nueva)

Fight with Seymour (BMS)

Final Battle (BMS)

Launch (FMS)

Let Me Blow You a Kiss (BMS)

Mi’ihen Highroad (FMS)

Movement in Green (FMS)

Otherworld (BMS)

Servants of the Mountain (FMS)

Spira Unplugged (FMS)

Suteki da ne (EMS, FMS)

The Farplane Abyss (FMS)

Thunder Plains (FMS)

Under Bevelle (FMS)

Via Purifico (FMS)

We’re the Gullwings! (FMS)

YuRiPa, Fight! No. 1 (BMS)

Final Fantasy XI

A New Horizon ~ Tavnazian Archipelago (BMS)

Awakening (BMS)

Battle Theme (BMS)

FF11 Opening Theme (EMS, BMS)

Fighter of the Crystal (BMS)

Gustaberg (FMS)

Heavens Tower (FMS)

Iron Colossus (BMS)

Melodies Errant (BMS)

Ragnarok (BMS)

Recollection (FMS)

Ronfure (FMS)

Sarutabaruta (FMS)

Selbina (FMS)

Shinryu (BMS)

The Sanctuary of Zi’Tah (FMS)

Tough Battle #2 (BMS)

Vana’diel March (FMS)

Voyager (FMS)

Final Fantasy XII

Battle with an Esper (BMS)

Boss Battle (BMS)

Ending Movie (BMS)

Final Fantasy ~ FF12 Version (BMS)

Flash of Steel (BMS)

Giza Plains (FMS)

Heart of a Child (FMS)

Life and Death (BMS)

Phon Coast (FMS)

Streets of Rabanastre (FMS)

The Archadian Empire (EMS, FMS)

Struggle for Freedom (BMS)

The Dalmasca Estersand (FMS)

The Mosphoran Highwaste (FMS)

Final Fantasy XIII

Blinded by Light (BMS)

Defiers of Fate (EMS, BMS)

Desperate Struggle (BMS)

Dust to Dust (BMS)

Eden Under Siege (BMS)

Fighting Fate (BMS)

March of the Dreadnoughts (FMS)

Nascent Requiem (BMS)

Saber’s Edge (BMS)

The Archylte Steppe (FMS)

The Gapra Whitewood (FMS)

Will to Fight (BMS)

The Sunleth Waterscape (FMS)

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Crazy Chocobo (FMS)

Eclipse (FMS)

Etro’s Champion (BMS)

Full Speed Ahead (BMS) (nueva)

Groovy Chocobo (FMS)

Heart of Chaos (BMS)

Historia Crux (FMS)

Last Hunter (BMS)

Noel’s Theme ~ Final Journey (FMS)

Paradigm Shift (BMS)

Plains of Eternity (FMS) (nueva)

Warrior Goddess (EMS)

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Chaos (BMS)

Crimson Blitz (BMS)

Lightning Returns (BMS)

Savior of Souls (EMS, BMS)

The Dead Dunes (FMS)

The Glittering City of Yusnaan (FMS)

Final Fantasy XIV

A Light in the Storm (FMS)

A Long Fall (BMS) (nueva)

Answers (EMS)

Engage (FMS)

Exponential Entropy (BMS)

Fallen Angel (BMS)

Good King Moggle Mog XII (BMS)

Hard to Miss (BMS)

Heroes (BMS)

Ink Long Dry (FMS)

Locus (BMS)

Metal ~ Brute Justice Mode (BMS)

Moebius (BMS)

Nemesis (BMS)

Oblivion (BMS)

Ominous Prognisticks (BMS)

On Westerly Winds (FMS)

Primal Judgment (BMS)

Promises to Keep (BMS) (nueva)

Rise (BMS)

Serenity (FMS)

Sunrise (BMS) (nueva)

The Land Breathes (BMS)

The Worm’s Tail (BMS)

Through the Maelstrom (BMS)

To the Sun (FMS)

Torn from the Heavens (BMS)

Triumph (BMS)

Ultima (BMS)

Under the Weight (BMS)

Wayward Daughter (BMS)

What Angel Wakes Me (BMS) (nueva)

Who Brings Shadow (BMS) (nueva)

Final Fantasy XV

Apocalypsis Noctis – (EMS)

Apocalypsis Noctis ~ Uncovered Trailer Version (BMS)

Dance of the Silver & Red – Episode Ardyn (BMS) (nueva)

Episode Ignis Main Theme (FMS) (nueva)

Flying R (FMS)

Hellfire (BMS)

Home Sweet Home ~ Theme of Episode Prompto (FMS) (nueva)

Invidia (BMS)

Magna Insomnia (BMS)

Main Theme Final Fantasy (FMS)

Noctis (FMS)

Omnis Lacrima (BMS)

Shield of the King ~ Theme of Episode Gladiolus (FMS) (nueva)

Somnus (FMS)

Stand Your Ground (BMS)

The Fight is On! (BMS)

Up for the Challenge (BMS)

Valse di Fantastica (FMS)

Veiled in Black (BMS)

Final Fantasy Tactics

Antipyretic (BMS)

Apoplexy (BMS)

Battle on the Bridge (BMS)

Bland Logo ~ Title Back (EMS) (nueva)

Ovelia’s Theme (FMS)

Prologue Movie (FMS)

Trisection (BMS)

Ultima’s Transformation (BMS)

Final Fantasy: Mystic Quest

Battle 1 (BMS)

Battle 2 (BMS)

Hill of Destiny (BMS)

Battle 3 (BMS)

Last Castle (FMS)

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Series

Across the Divide (FMS)

Monster Ronde (BMS)

Moonless Starry Night (EMS)

Promised Grace (FMS)

Today Comes to be Tomorrow (FMS)

United, Manifested (BMS)

Woebegone Creature (BMS)

Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers

This is the End for You! (BMS)

Final Fantasy Type-0

Soar (FMS)

Tempus Finis (FMS)

The Beginning of the End (EMS, BMS)

The Earth Under Our Feet (FMS)

Vermillion Fire (BMS)

War: The White Weapon (BMS)

War: Warrior Wortha Thousand (BMS)

Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light

Battle with Monsters (BMS) (nueva)

The 4 Heroes of Light Main Theme (FMS) (nueva)

World of Final Fantasy

World of Battle (BMS)

Mobius Final Fantasy

Bloodthirst (BMS)

Dancing Edge (BMS)

Femme Fatale (BMS)

Magic Madness (BMS)

Warrior of Light ~ Mobius Final Fantasy (BMS)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (todas nuevas en Final Bar Line)

Battle: Chaos Advent (BMS)

Battle: False Night (BMS)

Jack’s Theme (BMS)

Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo’s Dungeon

Pop-Up Duel (BMS)

Raffaello Battle (BMS)

Theme of Dungeon Hero X (BMS)

Dissidia Final Fantasy

Battle 1 Arrange ~ FF9 (BMS)

Dissidia Final Fantasy Final Trailer (BMS)

Dissidia ~ Ending (BMS)

Keeping the Peace (FMS)

The Decisive Battle Arrange ~ FF6 (BMS)

The Troops’ Advance (BMS)

Dissidia 012 Duodecim

Cantata Mortis (BMS)

Canto Mortis ~ An Undocumented Battle (FMS)

Dissidia 012 Duodecim Final Trailer (BMS)

Gate to the Rift (FMS)

Lux Concordiae (EMS)

Dissidia Final Fantasy Arcade

Antipyretic Arrange ~ FF Tactics (BMS)

Dancing Mad Arrange ~ FF6 (BMS)

Eternal Wind Arrange ~ FF3 (BMS)

God in Fire (BMS)

Massive Explosion (BMS)

Ominous pronisticks Arrange ~ FF14 (BMS)

The Beginning of the End Arrange ~ FF Type-0 (BMS)

The Rebel Army Arrange ~ FF2 (BMS)

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Dare to Defy (BMS)

Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia

Spark (BMS)

Final Fantasy: Record Keeper

Battle at the Big Bridge FFRK Arrange 2 ~ FF5 (BMS)

Blinded by Light FFRK Arrange ~ FF13 (BMS)

Chaos Shrine FFRK Arrange ~ FF1 (BMS)

Crazy Motorcycle FFRK Arrange ~ FF7 (BMS)

Stand Your Ground FFRK Arrange ~ FF15 (BMS)

The Decisive Battle FFRK Arrange ~ FF6 (BMS)

The Man with the Machine Gun FFRK Arrange ~ FF8 (BMS)

Utakata FFRK Arrange ~ FF Type-0 (BMS)

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy

Battle at the Big Bridge TFF Menu Vers. ~ FF5 (BMS)

Chaos Shrine TFF Menu Vers. ~ FF1 (BMS)

Return of the Warrior TFF Menu Vers. ~ FF3 (BMS)

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy: Curtain Call

Attack Team TFFCC Menu Vers. FFT (BMS)

TFF Curtain Call Special Arrange Medley (EMS)

TFF Curtain Call Special Arrange Medley Long Vers. (BMS) (nueva)

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy: All-Star Carnival

Ahead on our Way TFFAC Vers. ~ FF5 (BMS)

Battle at the Big Bridge TFFAC Vers. ~ FF5 (BMS)

Fight With Seymour TFFAC Vers. ~ FF10

J-E-N-O-V-A TFFAC Vers. ~ FF7

Locke’s Theme TFFAC Vers. ~ FF6 (BMS)

Matoya’s Cave TFFAC Vers. ~ FF1 (FMS)

Prelude TFFAC Menu Vers. ~ FF1 (FMS)

Special Arrange Medley TFFAC Vers. (BMS)

The Red Wings TFFAC Vers. ~ FF4 (FMS)

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy Final Bar Line (nuevas)

FF7 Special Arrange Medley (BMS)

Final Bar Line Special Battle Arrange Medley (BMS)

Final Fantasy Tribute – Thanks –

Opening Theme (BMS)

Bra*Bra Final Fantasy Brass de Bravo 1 & 2

Battle at the Big Bridge (BMS)

FF Medley (FMS)

FF Moogles’ Theme (FMS)

Mambo de Chocobo (FMS)

Digital Deluxe Edition

FF1 Battle Scene 2 ~ Modulation FF Arrangement (BMS)

FF3 Zephyr Memories ~ Legend of the Eternal Wind (FMS)

FF3 Sailing Enterprise The Invincible ~ SQ Chips Vers. (FMS)

FF5 Clash on the Big Bridge ~ The Black Mages Vers. (BMS)

FF5 Clash on the Big Bridge ~ Modulation FF Arrangement (BMS)

FF6 Decisive Battle ~ Acoustic Arrangements Vers. (BMS)

FF7 Cosmo Canyon ~ Collabo Arrange (FMS)

FF7 Aerith’s Theme ~ Collabo Arrange

FF8 Eyes on Me (FMS)

FF9 You’re Not ALone ~ Battle SQ Vers.

FF9 Melodies of Life (FMS)

FF10 To Zanarkand (FMS)

FF10 The Skies Above ~ The Black Mages Vers. (BMS)

FFX-2 Eternity ~ Memory of Lightwaves (FMS)

FF11 Distant Worlds (FMS)

FF11 Fighters of the Crystal ~ The Star Onions Vers.

FF12 Kiss Me Goodbye (FMS)

FF13 Hope ~ Symphonic Poem Vers.

FF13 Eternal Love (FMS)

FFXIII Blinded By Light ~ SE Jazz Vers.

Crystal Chronicles Kaze no ne (FMS)

FF14 Heavensward Rise ~ The Primals (BMS)

FF14 Shadowbringers A Long Fall ~ Scions & Sinners Arrangement Vers.

DLC o contenido descargable de Theatrhythm Final Bar Line

Temporada 1

SaGa Volume 1 (16 de febrero del 2023)

Enraged Battle (FF Legend)

Struggle to the Death (FF Legend 2)

The Conflict (Romancing SaGa)

Horrible SHadow (Romancing SaGa)

Beat Them Up! (Romancing SaGa)

Coup de Grace (Romancing SaGa)

Ardent Rhythm/Passionate Rhythm (Romancing SaGa ~ Minstrel Song)

Live A Live (1ro de marzo del 2023)

Megalomania

Live A Live

Birds Fly, Fish Swim

Go! Go! Steel Titan!

The World Ends With You (15 de marzo del 2023)

World is Yours (Neo TWEWY)

Your Ocean (Neo TWEWY)

Breaking Free (Neo TWEWY)

Twister (TWEWY)

Calling (TWEWY)

Someday (TWEWY)

Nier Automata (29 de marzo del 2023)

Dependent Weakling

Weight of the World

Amusement Park

A Beautiful Song

Emil’s Shop

SaGa Volume 2 (12 de abril del 2023)

The Celestial Protectors (SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambition)

Battle 4 (SaGa Frontier)

Alone (SaGa Frontier)

Battle 5 (SaGa Frontier)

Last Battle ~ T260G (SaGa Frontier)

Feldschlacht III (SaGa Frontier 2)

Misgestalt (SaGa Frontier 2)

Battle Theme 1 (Unlimited SaGa)

Temporada 2

NieR Gestalt/Replicant (26 de abril del 2023)

Fleeting Worlds/Outsider

Song of the Ancients – Fate

Hill of Radiant Winds

Kaine/Salvation

Song of the Ancients/Devola

Shadowlord

Chrono Trigger / Cross Volume 1 (17 de mayo del 2023)

Wings that Cross Time (Chrono Trigger)

Chrono Trigger (Chrono Trigger)

Boss Battle 2 (Chrono Trigger)

Battle with Magus (Chrono Trigger)

Corridors of Time (Chrono Trigger)

Radical Dreamers – Le Tresor Interdit (Chrono Cross)

Chrono Trigger / Cross Volume 2 (7 de junio del 2023)

Robo’s Theme (Chrono Trigger)

Wind Scene (Chrono Trigger)

Frog’s Theme (Chrono Trigger)

World Revolution (Chrono Trigger)

To Far Away Times (Chrono Trigger)

Scars of Time (Chrono Chross)

Mana Volume 1 (28 de junio del 2023)

Nuclear Fusion (Trials of Mana)

Sacrifice Part 3 (Trials of Mana)

Swivel (Trials of Mana)

Powell (Trials of Mana)

Meridian Child (Trials of Mana)

In Search of the Sword of Mana (Sword of Mana)

Battle 2 (Sword of Mana)

Octopath Traveler (19 de julio del 2023)

Battle at Journey’s End

Primrose, the Dancer

Daughter of the Dark God

Main Theme

Decisive Battle 2

Temporada 3

SaGa Volume 3 (9 de agosto del 2023)

Even Higher (Romancing SaGa re;universe)

Title Screen (Romancing SaGa 2)

Encounter with the Seven Heroes (Romancing SaGa 2)

The Ultimate Confrontation (Romancing SaGa 2)

Four Sinistrals Battle 1 (Romancing SaGa 3)

Four Sinistrals Battle 2 (Romancing SaGa 3)

The Ultimate Confrontation (Romancing SaGa 3)

Mana Volume 2 (30 de agosto del 2023)

Darkness Nova (Legend of Mana)

Bejeweled City in Ruins (Legend of Mana)

Hometown of Domina (Legend of Mana)

Meridian Dance (Secret of Mana)

Into the Thick of It (Secret of Mana)

Danger (Secret of Mana)

Xenogears (20 de septiembre del 2023)

Blazing Knights

Soaring

Awakening

El 11 de octubre y el 1ro de noviembre del 2023 se esperan otros dos DLC, pero Square Enix no ha revelado los juegos o pistas correspondientes.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line sale el 16 de febrero del 2023 para Nintendo Switch y PlayStation 4.

