Videojuegos
Estos son los ganadores de los Premios DICE 2021
Hades y Ghost of Tsushima fueron los grandes ganadores.
¡Continúa la temporada de premiaciones de los mejores videojuegos del año pasado! El 22 de abril se celebró un evento digital en el que presentaron a los ganadores de los Premios DICE 2021, elegidos por la Academia de Ciencias y Artes Interactivas.
Si desean ver la entrega de premios en diferido, aquí tienen el video:
Si prefieren conocer la lista de ganadores de los Premios DICE 2021, también la tenemos. El ganador de cada categoría está resaltado en negrilla.
Juego del Año
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- The Last of Us Part 2
Logros en animación
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Logros en dirección de arte
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Logros en desarrollo y diseño de personajes
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Eivor Varinsdottir)
- Hades (Zagreus)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Abby)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Ellie)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles Morales)
Logros en composición de música original
- Carrion
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Little Orpheus
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Pathless
Logros en diseño de audio
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Logros en desarrollo de historia
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2
Logros a nivel técnico
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Mario Kart Live
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Juego de acción del año
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Nioh 2
Juego de aventura del año
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Juego familiar del año
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro’s Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Juego de pelea del año
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds
Juego de carreras del año
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- Mario Kart Live
Juego RPG del año
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Juego deportivo del año
- EA Sports FIFA 21
- MLB The Show 20
- NBA 2K21
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
Juego de estrategia/simulación del año
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Monster Train
- Per Aspera
Logros técnicos en realidad inmersiva
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Mario Kart Live
- Museum of Other Realities
- Paper Beast
- Tempest
Juego de realidad virtual del año
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Paper Beast
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Juego independiente del año
- Coffee Talk
- Hades
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Noita
Juego móvil del año
- HoloVista
- Legends of Runeterra
- Little Orpheus
- Song of Bloom
- South of the Circle
Juego en línea del año
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Tetris Effect: Connected
Logros en diseño de juego
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Logros en dirección de juego
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2
Como pueden ver, Hades y Ghost of Tsushima fueron los grandes ganadores de esta gala.
Fuente: entrega de Premios DICE 2021
