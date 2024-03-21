Videojuegos
Independent Games Festival: todos los juegos ganadores en los Premios IGF 2024
Los mejores juegos indies del año.
La entrega de premios Independent Games Festival o IGF 2024 se entregaron en la noche de miércoles 20 de marzo de 2023 en medio de la celebración de la Games Developers Conference, vamos a conocer a todos los juegos ganadores en todas las categorías.
Mejor juego estudiantil
- goodbye.monster
- Once Upon a Jester – GANADOR
- Pile Up!
- Planetka
- RAM: Random Access Mayhem
- TRY AGAIN
Excelencia en audio
- A Highland Song
- COCOON
- Nour: Play With Your Food
- Rhythm Doctor – GANADOR
- Tchia
- Venba
Excelencia en diseño
- Chants of Sennaar
- Cobalt Core
- COCOON
- Cryptmaster – GANADOR
- Final Profit: A Shop RPG
- Isles of Sea and Sky
Excelencia en narrativa
- 1000xRESIST
- A Highland Song
- Mediterranea Inferno – GANADOR
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- The Wreck
- Venba
Excelencia en arte visual
- Anthology of the Killer
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- Darkest Dungeon II
- Little Goody Two Shoes
- Phonopolis – GANADOR
- Venba
Premio de la audiencia
- RAM: Random Access Mayhem – GANADOR
Premio Nuovo
- 1000xRESIST
- Anthology of the Killer – GANADOR
- Cryptmaster
- Kevin
- Mediterranea Inferno
- NIDUS
- The Forest Cathedral
Gran Premio Seumas McNally
- 1000xRESIST
- A Highland Song
- Anthology of the Killer
- COCOON
- Mediterranea Inferno
- Venba – GANADOR
Esos fueron todos los juegos independientes ganadores en los Premios IGF 2024 del Independent Games Festival.
Además no te pierdas
-
Videojuegoshace 1 semana
Arlecchino llegará a Genshin Impact en la versión 4.6, fecha y primeros detalles
-
Videojuegoshace 1 semana
Helldivers 2 – Reseña
-
Videojuegoshace 7 días
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: cómo invitar a Yuffie
-
Videojuegoshace 1 semana
Filtran tráiler del juego multijugador cancelado de Spider-Man