Independent Games Festival: todos los juegos ganadores en los Premios IGF 2024

Los mejores juegos indies del año.

Publicado

hace 4 segundos

el

Vamos a conocer a todos los juegos independientes ganadores en los premios Independent Games Festival o IGF 2024.

La entrega de premios Independent Games Festival o IGF 2024 se entregaron en la noche de miércoles 20 de marzo de 2023 en medio de la celebración de la Games Developers Conference, vamos a conocer a todos los juegos ganadores en todas las categorías.

Mejor juego estudiantil

  • goodbye.monster 
  • Once Upon a Jester – GANADOR
  • Pile Up! 
  • Planetka 
  • RAM: Random Access Mayhem 
  • TRY AGAIN

Excelencia en audio

Excelencia en diseño

Excelencia en narrativa

Excelencia en arte visual

  • Anthology of the Killer
  • Clash: Artifacts of Chaos 
  • Darkest Dungeon II 
  • Little Goody Two Shoes
  • Phonopolis – GANADOR
  • Venba 

Premio de la audiencia

  • RAM: Random Access Mayhem – GANADOR

Premio Nuovo

  • 1000xRESIST
  • Anthology of the Killer – GANADOR
  • Cryptmaster
  • Kevin
  • Mediterranea Inferno
  • NIDUS 
  • The Forest Cathedral 

Gran Premio Seumas McNally

Esos fueron todos los juegos independientes ganadores en los Premios IGF 2024 del Independent Games Festival.

