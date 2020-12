WWE lanzará un programa dedicado a los videojuegos en su plataforma

WWE Superstar Gaming Series, featuring @RondaRousey, @mikethemiz, @FaZeAdapt, @NickEh30 and MORE, is set to launch on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 8pm ET on the Free Version of @WWENetwork and across WWE social platforms! #WWEGaming



🎮 https://t.co/g669aKENCk pic.twitter.com/515YX775tY