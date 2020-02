Dead or Alive 6: las chicas recibirán trajes basados en los juegos de Gust

DOA6 Patch "v1.20" is scheduled to be released on Feb. 25th. It will include the following items:

• [DLC] Adding New Costumes

• Adding "Gust" collaboration titles (for a limited period)

• Adding hair color arrangement system* (PS4)

• Bug fixes, etc.