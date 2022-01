Here it is! I Directed, Produced this video through my studio Plumehead with a bunch of INSANELY talented peeps for the all-new Toyota GR86 2022. So incredibly proud! All made in blender!! https://t.co/AjGysZPU77 #b3d #toyota #gr86 #Blender3d #art #3d #anime #animation pic.twitter.com/79Q5etHMT8