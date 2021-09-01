Videojuegos
Esta es la lista de juegos que se lanzarán en septiembre (2021)
¿No saben qué videojuegos llegarán durante septiembre (2021)? ¡Pueden consultar nuestro listado para responder esa pregunta!
A diferencia de pasados meses —caracterizados por su listado de títulos primordialmente ‘indies’, además de relanzamientos y localizaciones—, septiembre (2021) gozará de una mayor cantidad de juegos triple A. Estos incluyen el retorno de queridas sagas y el debut de algunas completamente novedosas. Por supuesto, lo anterior no quiere decir que septiembre (2021) no vaya a tener lanzamientos de corte más obscuro y juegos independientes. ¡Nunca faltan!
¡Estos son los juegos más importantes que llegarán a lo largo de septiembre (2021)!
Cookie Clicker (PC) – 1 de septiembre
Lake (Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 1 de septiembre
Bravely Default 2 (PC) – 2 de septiembre
Demon Gaze Extra (PS4 y Switch) – 2 de septiembre
El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron (PC) – 2 de septiembre
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PC) – 2 de septiembre
WRC 10 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 2 de septiembre
RICO London (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 2 de septiembre
Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 2 de septiembre
Kitaria Fables (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 2 de septiembre
Golf Club: Wasteland (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 3 de septiembre
Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 3 de septiembre
The Medium (PS5) – 3 de septiembre
Sonic Colors: Ultimate (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 7 de septiembre
F.I.S.T. (PS4 y PS5) – 7 de septiembre
Encased (PC) – 7 de septiembre
Dull Grey (PC) – 8 de septiembre
Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster (PC, iOS y Android) – 8 de septiembre
Struggling (PS4 y Xbox One) – 8 de septiembre
Ultra Age (PS4 y Switch) – 9 de septiembre
Toy Soldiers HD (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 9 de septiembre
The Artful Escape (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 9 de septiembre
BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 9 de septiembre
Residual (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 9 de septiembre
Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC y Stadia) – 10 de septiembre
Tales of Arise (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 10 de septiembre
WarioWare: Get It Together! (Switch) – 10 de septiembre
Port Royale 4 (PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 10 de septiembre
Kraken Academy (PC) – 10 de septiembre
Lost in Random (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 10 de septiembre
NBA 2K22 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 10 de septiembre
Deathloop (PS5 y PC) – 14 de septiembre
Skatebird (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC y Luna) – 16 de septiembre
Eastward (Switch y PC) – 16 de septiembre
Metallic Child (Switch y PC) – 16 de septiembre
Aragami 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 17 de septiembre
Nexomon (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y Switch) – 17 de septiembre
Tails of Iron (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 17 de septiembre
Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition (Switch) – 17 de septiembre
Sheltered 2 (PC) – 21 de septiembre
World War Z: Aftermath (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 21 de septiembre
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 21 de septiembre
Pokémon Unite (iOS y Android) – 22 de septiembre
Sable (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 23 de septiembre
Embr (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 23 de septiembre
Diablo II: Resurrected (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 23 de septiembre
Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5) – 24 de septiembre
Lost Judgment (PS4, Xbox One, PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 24 de septiembre
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Switch) – 24 de septiembre
New World (PC) – 28 de septiembre
Lemnis Gate (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 28 de septiembre
In Sound Mind (PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 28 de septiembre
AWAY: The Survival Series (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 28 de septiembre
Chernobylite (PS4 y Xbox One) – 28 de septiembre
Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 28 de septiembre
Insurgency: Sandstorm (PS4 y Xbox One) – 29 de septiembre
Rogue Lords (PC) – 30 de septiembre
Bonfire Peaks (PS4, PS5, Switch y PC) – 30 de septiembre
Astria Ascending (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 30 de septiembre
Darksiders III (Switch) – 30 de septiembre
Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 30 de septiembre
Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 30 de septiembre
Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 30 de septiembre
¿Cuáles son los que más están esperando? ¡No olviden decirlo en los comentarios!
