Esta es la lista de juegos que se lanzarán en septiembre (2021)

¿No saben qué videojuegos llegarán durante septiembre (2021)? ¡Pueden consultar nuestro listado para responder esa pregunta!

A diferencia de pasados meses —caracterizados por su listado de títulos primordialmente ‘indies’, además de relanzamientos y localizaciones—, septiembre (2021) gozará de una mayor cantidad de juegos triple A. Estos incluyen el retorno de queridas sagas y el debut de algunas completamente novedosas. Por supuesto, lo anterior no quiere decir que septiembre (2021) no vaya a tener lanzamientos de corte más obscuro y juegos independientes. ¡Nunca faltan!

¡Estos son los juegos más importantes que llegarán a lo largo de septiembre (2021)!

Cookie Clicker (PC) – 1 de septiembre

Lake (Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 1 de septiembre

Bravely Default 2 (PC) – 2 de septiembre

Demon Gaze Extra (PS4 y Switch) – 2 de septiembre

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron (PC) – 2 de septiembre

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PC) – 2 de septiembre

WRC 10 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 2 de septiembre

RICO London (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 2 de septiembre

Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 2 de septiembre

Kitaria Fables (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 2 de septiembre

Golf Club: Wasteland (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 3 de septiembre

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 3 de septiembre

The Medium (PS5) – 3 de septiembre

Sonic Colors: Ultimate (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 7 de septiembre

F.I.S.T. (PS4 y PS5) – 7 de septiembre

Encased (PC) – 7 de septiembre

Dull Grey (PC) – 8 de septiembre

Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster (PC, iOS y Android) – 8 de septiembre

Struggling (PS4 y Xbox One) – 8 de septiembre

Ultra Age (PS4 y Switch) – 9 de septiembre

Toy Soldiers HD (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 9 de septiembre

The Artful Escape (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 9 de septiembre

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 9 de septiembre

Residual (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 9 de septiembre

Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC y Stadia) – 10 de septiembre

Tales of Arise (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 10 de septiembre

WarioWare: Get It Together! (Switch) – 10 de septiembre

Port Royale 4 (PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 10 de septiembre

Kraken Academy (PC) – 10 de septiembre

Lost in Random (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 10 de septiembre

NBA 2K22 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 10 de septiembre

Deathloop (PS5 y PC) – 14 de septiembre

Skatebird (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC y Luna) – 16 de septiembre

Eastward (Switch y PC) – 16 de septiembre

Metallic Child (Switch y PC) – 16 de septiembre

Aragami 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 17 de septiembre

Nexomon (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y Switch) – 17 de septiembre

Tails of Iron (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 17 de septiembre

Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition (Switch) – 17 de septiembre

Sheltered 2 (PC) – 21 de septiembre

World War Z: Aftermath (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 21 de septiembre

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 21 de septiembre

Pokémon Unite (iOS y Android) – 22 de septiembre

Sable (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 23 de septiembre

Embr (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 23 de septiembre

Diablo II: Resurrected (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 23 de septiembre

Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5) – 24 de septiembre

Lost Judgment (PS4, Xbox One, PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 24 de septiembre

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Switch) – 24 de septiembre

New World (PC) – 28 de septiembre

Lemnis Gate (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 28 de septiembre

In Sound Mind (PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 28 de septiembre

AWAY: The Survival Series (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 28 de septiembre

Chernobylite (PS4 y Xbox One) – 28 de septiembre

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 28 de septiembre

Insurgency: Sandstorm (PS4 y Xbox One) – 29 de septiembre

Rogue Lords (PC) – 30 de septiembre

Bonfire Peaks (PS4, PS5, Switch y PC) – 30 de septiembre

Astria Ascending (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 30 de septiembre

Darksiders III (Switch) – 30 de septiembre

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 30 de septiembre

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 30 de septiembre

Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 30 de septiembre

¿Cuáles son los que más están esperando? ¡No olviden decirlo en los comentarios!

