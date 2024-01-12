Premios Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2024: Todos los juegos nominados

Como todos los años, durante la Conferencia de desarrolladores de videojuegos o GDC 2024 se celebrará también el Festival de juegos independientes. Allí se premiarán a los mejores títulos indies del año. Ya conocemos cuáles son todos los juegos independientes nominados en este festival y también les diremos la fecha y cómo ver los Premios IGF 2024 en vivo.

¿Cuándo son los Premios Independent Games Festival 2024 (IGF 2024) y cómo verlos en vivo?

Los premios IGF se celebrarán justo antes de los premios GDC Awards el miércoles 20 de marzo de 2024. Se podrá ver en vivo en el canal de Twitch de la Game Developers Conference.

Todos los juegos nominados a los Premios IGF 2024

El juego más nominado del evento es el emotivo juego narrativo y de cocina Venba, con cuatro nominaciones. Pueden leer nuestra reseña de este juego aquí.

Mejor juego estudiantil

goodbye.monster (Monster Team)

Once Upon a Jester (Bonte Avond / Crunching Koalas)

Pile Up! (Remoob / Catoptric Games, IndieArk)

Planetka (TeTerka)

RAM: Random Access Mayhem (Xylem Studios)

TRY AGAIN (the Rejects / USC Games, the Rejects)

Menciones honorables: A Day With Mochi (San Felicete Studio / Rubika Supinfogame), Barkane: The Folds of Calamity (Chase O’Brien & VGDev), Birds Aren’t Real: The Game (USC Games), Cyberside Picnic (Michael Luo / Cathode Radiator), Entangled (Fibula Studio), Lime Juice (Benbees), Re:Fresh (Merge Conflict Studio)

Excelencia en audio

A Highland Song (Inkle)

(Inkle) COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

(Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive) Nour: Play With Your Food (Terrifying Jellyfish / PANIC)

Rhythm Doctor (7th Beat Games / 7th Beat Games, indienova)

Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive)

Venba (Visai Games)

Menciones honorables: Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen / Thecatamites), El Paso, Elsewhere (Strange Scaffold), Let’s! Revolution! (Antfood, BUCK / Hawthorn Games, BUCK), Planet of Lana (Wishfully / Thunderful Publishing), Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Summerfall Studios / Humble Games)

Excelencia en diseño

Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc / Focus Entertainment)

(Rundisc / Focus Entertainment) Cobalt Core (Rocket Rat Games / Brace Yourself Games)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

(Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive) Cryptmaster (Paul Hart, Lee Williams, Akupara Games / Akupara Games)

Final Profit: A Shop RPG (Brent Arnold)

Isles of Sea and Sky (Cicada Games, Jason Newman, Craig Collver / Cicada Games, Jason Newman, Gamera Game)

Menciones honorables: 20 Small Mazes (FLEB), Peaks of Yore (Anders Grube Jensen / TraipseWare), Price of Flight (WATERBOX), Timberborn (Mechanistry)

Excelencia en narrativa

1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)

A Highland Song (Inkle)

(Inkle) Mediterranea Inferno (Lorenzo Redaelli, EYEGUYS / Santa Ragione)

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (Deconstructeam / Devolver Digital)

(Deconstructeam / Devolver Digital) The Wreck (The Pixel Hunt)

Venba (Visai Games)

Menciones honorables: Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), Saltsea Chronicles (Die Gute Fabrik / Die Gute Fabrik), Slay the Princess (Black Tabby Games), Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Summerfall Studios / Humble Games) The Archivist and the Revolution (Autumn Chen)

Excelencia en arte visual

Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen / Thecatamites)

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (ACE Team / Nacon)

Darkest Dungeon II (Red Hook Studios)

Little Goody Two Shoes (AstralShift / Square Enix Collective)

Phonopolis (Amanita Design)

Venba (Visai Games)

Menciones honorables: 30 Birds (RAM RAM Games, Business Goose / ARTE France), Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc / Focus Entertainment), Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), NIDUS (Caleb Wood), SLUDGE LIFE 2 (Terri Vellmann, DOSEONE / Devolver Digital)

Premio Nuovo

1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)

Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen / Thecatamites)

Cryptmaster (Paul Hart, Lee Williams, Akupara Games / Akupara Games)

Kevin (1997-2077) (Kevin Du)

Mediterranea Inferno (Lorenzo Redaelli, EYEGUYS / Santa Ragione)

NIDUS (Caleb Wood)

The Forest Cathedral (Wakefield Interactive, Brian Wilson / Whitethorn Games)

Menciones honorables: BlueSuburbia (alienmelon), goodbye.monster (Monster Team), In Stars and Time (insertdisc5 / Armor Games Inc.), Nour: Play With Your Food (Terrifying Jellyfish / PANIC), The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (Deconstructeam / Devolver Digital)

Gran Premio Seumas McNally

1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)

A Highland Song (Inkle)

(Inkle) Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen / Thecatamites)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

(Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive) Mediterranea Inferno (Lorenzo Redaelli, EYEGUYS / Santa Ragione)

Venba (Visai Games)

Menciones honorables: Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc / Focus Entertainment), Final Profit: A Shop RPG (Brent Arnold), Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), In Stars and Time (insertdisc5 / Armor Games Inc.), Rhythm Doctor (7th Beat Games / 7th Beat Games, indienova), Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive), The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (Deconstructeam / Devolver Digital)

Esos son todos los juegos independientes nominados a los Premios IGF 2024 del Independent Games Festival.