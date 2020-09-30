Videojuegos
Lista de juegos que se lanzarán en octubre (2020)
¿Qué juegos se lanzarán a lo largo de octubre, el mes de las brujas? Aquí hemos recopilado los más importantes y los no tan destacados.
Aunque octubre es el mes perfecto para disfrutar de unos ‘survival horror’, eso no quiere decir que no se puedan apreciar otras clase de juegos. Como anteriores meses, octubre gozará de una variada selección de lanzamientos. Estos van desde RPG y plataformeros hasta juegos de deportes y rompecabezas. Por supuesto, tampoco puede faltar algún que otro juego de terror.
Como ya es costumbre, hemos recopilado en este artículo los juegos que saldrán a lo largo de octubre. Lo actualizaremos con próximos anuncios y las respectivas reseñas de los títulos.
Sin más preámbulos, estos son los juegos de octubre.
Super Mario Bros. 35 (Switch) – 1 de octubre
Ys Origin (Switch) – 1 de octubre
Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 2 de octubre
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4 y Xbox One) – 2 de octubre
Ride 4 (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 8 de octubre
The Uncertain: Light at the End (PC) – 8 de octubre
I Am Dead (Switch y PC) – 8 de octubre
Ikenfell (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 8 de octubre
Ben 10: Power Trip (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 9 de octubre
The Survivalists (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 9 de octubre
FIFA 21 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 9 de octubre
Remothered: Broken Porcelain (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 13 de octubre
Torchlight III (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 13 de octubre
Foregone (PS4, Xbox One y Switch) – 13 de octubre
Robotics;Notes Double Pack (PS4, Switch y PC) – 13 de octubre
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 13 de octubre
Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded (Switch) – 13 de octubre
Partisans 1941 (PC) – 14 de octubre
Ring of Pain (Switch y PC) – 15 de octubre
Cloudpunk (PS4, Xbox One y Switch) – 15 de octubre
Monster Truck Championship (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 15 de octubre
Raji: An Ancient Epic (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 15 de octubre
Space Crew (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 15 de octubre
Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC) – 15 de octubre
Cake Bash (PS4, Xbox One, PC y Stadia) – 15 de octubre
Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed (Switch) – 16 de octubre
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Switch) – 16 de octubre
Crown Trick (Switch y PC) – 16 de octubre
NHL 21 (PS4 y Xbox One) – 16 de octubre
9 Monkeys of Shaolin (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 16 de octubre
Amnesia: Rebirth (PS4 y PC) – 20 de octubre
HyperBrawl Tournament (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 20 de octubre
The Guise (PC) – 20 de octubre
Scourgebringer (Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 21 de octubre
Transformers: Battlegrounds (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 23 de octubre
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 27 de octubre
Ghostrunner (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 27 de octubre
Trails of Cold Steel IV (PS4) – 27 de octubre
Carto (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 27 de octubre
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (PC) – 27 de octubre
AGOS: A Game of Space (Rift, Vive, Index) – 28 de octubre
Song of Horror: Complete Edition (PS4 y Xbox One) – 29 de octubre
Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4, Xbox One, PC y Stadia) – 29 de octubre
The Dark Pictures: Little Hope (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 30 de octubre
Mad Rat Dead (PS4 y Switch) – 30 de octubre
Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Switch) – 30 de octubre
Auto Chess (PS4) – 31 de octubre
¿Cuáles son los que más estás esperando? ¡No olvides decirlo en los comentarios!
