Lista de juegos que se lanzarán en octubre (2020)

¿Qué juegos se lanzarán a lo largo de octubre, el mes de las brujas? Aquí hemos recopilado los más importantes y los no tan destacados.

Aunque octubre es el mes perfecto para disfrutar de unos ‘survival horror’, eso no quiere decir que no se puedan apreciar otras clase de juegos. Como anteriores meses, octubre gozará de una variada selección de lanzamientos. Estos van desde RPG y plataformeros hasta juegos de deportes y rompecabezas. Por supuesto, tampoco puede faltar algún que otro juego de terror.

Como ya es costumbre, hemos recopilado en este artículo los juegos que saldrán a lo largo de octubre. Lo actualizaremos con próximos anuncios y las respectivas reseñas de los títulos.

Sin más preámbulos, estos son los juegos de octubre.

Super Mario Bros. 35 (Switch) – 1 de octubre

Ys Origin (Switch) – 1 de octubre

Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 2 de octubre

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4 y Xbox One) – 2 de octubre

Ride 4 (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 8 de octubre

The Uncertain: Light at the End (PC) – 8 de octubre

I Am Dead (Switch y PC) – 8 de octubre

Ikenfell (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 8 de octubre

Ben 10: Power Trip (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 9 de octubre

The Survivalists (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 9 de octubre

FIFA 21 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 9 de octubre

Remothered: Broken Porcelain (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 13 de octubre

Torchlight III (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 13 de octubre

Foregone (PS4, Xbox One y Switch) – 13 de octubre

Robotics;Notes Double Pack (PS4, Switch y PC) – 13 de octubre

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 13 de octubre

Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded (Switch) – 13 de octubre

Partisans 1941 (PC) – 14 de octubre

Ring of Pain (Switch y PC) – 15 de octubre

Cloudpunk (PS4, Xbox One y Switch) – 15 de octubre

Monster Truck Championship (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 15 de octubre

Raji: An Ancient Epic (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 15 de octubre

Space Crew (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 15 de octubre

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC) – 15 de octubre

Cake Bash (PS4, Xbox One, PC y Stadia) – 15 de octubre

Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed (Switch) – 16 de octubre

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Switch) – 16 de octubre

Crown Trick (Switch y PC) – 16 de octubre

NHL 21 (PS4 y Xbox One) – 16 de octubre

9 Monkeys of Shaolin (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 16 de octubre

Amnesia: Rebirth (PS4 y PC) – 20 de octubre

HyperBrawl Tournament (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 20 de octubre

The Guise (PC) – 20 de octubre

Scourgebringer (Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 21 de octubre

Transformers: Battlegrounds (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 23 de octubre

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 27 de octubre

Ghostrunner (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 27 de octubre

Trails of Cold Steel IV (PS4) – 27 de octubre

Carto (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 27 de octubre

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (PC) – 27 de octubre

AGOS: A Game of Space (Rift, Vive, Index) – 28 de octubre

Song of Horror: Complete Edition (PS4 y Xbox One) – 29 de octubre

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4, Xbox One, PC y Stadia) – 29 de octubre

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 30 de octubre

Mad Rat Dead (PS4 y Switch) – 30 de octubre

Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Switch) – 30 de octubre

Auto Chess (PS4) – 31 de octubre

¿Cuáles son los que más estás esperando? ¡No olvides decirlo en los comentarios!

