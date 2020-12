Da la bienvenida a 2021 con los juegos que saldrán en enero

We’re excited to announce that the entire mainline Kiryu Yakuza saga will soon be available on Xbox Game Pass, Windows 10, and Steam!



🐉 The Yakuza Remastered Collection (Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 also available separately) – Jan 28, 2021



🐉 Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – Mar 25, 2021 pic.twitter.com/Xg1ORNE6xv