Premios GDC 2024: todos lo juegos nominados y cómo verlos en vivo
Premios de los desarrolladores para los desarrolladores.
Ya conocimos todos los juegos indies nominados al Independent Games Festival de este año, pero esa no es la única celebración de esa noche. Durante la Game Developers Conference también se celebrará la entrega de premios GDC 2024 que entregan los mismos desarrolladores de videojuegos y ya conocemos todos los juegos nominados en todas las categorías.
¿Cuándo son los Premios GDC 2024 y cómo verlos en vivo?
Los ‘Game Developers Choice Awards’ se celebrarán justo después de la entrega de premios del Independent Games Festival el miércoles 20 de marzo de 2024. Se podrá ver en vivo en el canal de Twitch de la Game Developers Conference.
Todos los juegos nominados a los Premios GDC 2024
Los títulos con más nominaciones este año son The Legend Of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate 3 y COCOON.
Mejor audio
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) – Reseña
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games) – Reseña
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) – Reseña
- Venba (Visai Games) – Reseña
Menciones honorables: COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive), Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software / Portkey Games), Humanity (tha ltd. and Enhance / Enhance)
Mejor debut
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive) – Reseña
- Dave the Diver (Mintrocket) – Reseña
- Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17) – Reseña
- Venba (Visai Games) – Reseña
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)
Menciones honorables: BattleBit Remastered (SgtOkiDoki, Vilaskis, and TheLiquidHorse / SgtOkiDoki), Party Animals (Recreate Games / Source Technology), Pizza Tower (Tour De Pizza), Planet of Lana (Wishfully Studios / Thunderful), Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Summerfall Studios / Humble Games)
Mejor diseño
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) – Reseña
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive) – Reseña
- Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17) – Reseña
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) – Reseña
Menciones honorables: Dave the Diver (Mintrocket), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio), Street Fighter 6 (Capcom), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
Premio a la innovación
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) – Reseña
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive) – Reseña
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) – Reseña
- The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse) – Reseña
Menciones honorables: Dave the Diver (Mintrocket), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks), Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)
Mejor narrativa
- Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games) – Reseña
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) – Reseña
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games) – Reseña
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) – Reseña
- Venba (Visai Games) – Reseña
Menciones honorables: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Premio al impacto social
- A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft) – Reseña
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) – Reseña
- Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)– Reseña
- Venba (Visai Games) – Reseña
Honorable Mentions: Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive), Thirsty Suitors (Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive)
Mejor tecnología
- Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games) – Reseña
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) – Reseña
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games) – Reseña
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks) – Reseña
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) – Reseña
Menciones honorables: COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive), Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt), Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mejor arte visual
- Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games) – Reseña
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive) – Reseña
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix) – Reseña
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) – Reseña
Menciones honorables: Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Lies of P (Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio / Neowiz Games), Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
Juego del año
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) – Reseña
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive) – Reseña
- Dave the Diver (Mintrocket) – Reseña
- Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17) – Reseña
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Reseña
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) – Reseña
Esos son todos los juegos nominados a los premios GDC 2024 o Game Developers Choice Awards que se celebrarán el 20 de marzo.
