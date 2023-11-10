Conecta con nosotros

Premios Golden Joystick 2023: todos los juegos ganadores

Asterion se agradeció a sí mismo.

Ya comenzó la temporada de premios a los videojuegos. Antes de que llegue The Game Awards 2023 tuvimos los premios Golden Joystick 2023 organizados por GamesRadar e Intel y les vamos a presentar a todos los juegos ganadores. Sin embargo, estuvieron tocados por una pequeña controversia, pues la diseñadora Megnna Jayanth renunció a entregar el premio a mejor narrativa porque los presentadores le pidieron que no hiciera comentarios respecto a la horrible situación que sufre Palestina.

Como pueden ver, el gran ganador de la ceremonia fue Baldur’s Gate 3, que se llevó siete premios.

Les vamos a presentar a todos los juegos ganadores en los premios Golden Joystick Awards 2023, organizados por Intel y GamesRadar.

Juegos ganadores de los premios Golden Joystick 2023

Mejor audio

Mejor narrativa

Juego con la mejor comunidad

Mejor expansión

  • Power Wash Simulator DLC
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – GANADOR
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
  • The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
  • Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
  • A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers

Mejor hardware

  • PlayStation VR2 – GANADOR
  • Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
  • Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
  • Nitro Deck
  • ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
  • Samsung 990 PRO

Mejor juego independiente

Mejor multijugador

Mejor diseño visual

Mejor juego de Nintendo

Mejor juego de PC

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – GANADOR
  • Diablo IV
  • Dave the Diver
  • Tchia
  • System Shock
  • Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

Mejor juego de PlayStation

Mejor juego de Xbox

Premio al juego que seguimos jugando

  • No Man’s Sky – GANADOR
  • Genshin Impact
  • The Sims 4
  • Fortnite
  • Naraka Bladepoint
  • GTA Online
  • Warframe
  • Valorant
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2
  • Apex Legends
  • Dota 2
  • Call of Duty

Estudio del año

  • Larian Studios – GANADOR
  • Digital Eclipse
  • Nintendo EPD
  • Mimimi Games
  • Remedy Entertainment
  • CD Projekt Red

Mejor tráiler

Juego más esperado

  • Death Stranding 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – GANADOR
  • Tekken 8
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Hades II
  • Fable
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • EVERYWHERE
  • Frostpunk 2
  • ARK 2
  • METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
  • Persona 3 Reload
  • Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
  • Pacific Drive
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Mejor juego de realidad virtual

  • C-Smash VRS
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain VR
  • Synapse
  • Vertigo 2 VR
  • F1 23 VR
  • The Light Brigade

Mejor actuación principal

Mejor actuación secundaria

Juego del año

Esos fueron todos los juegos ganadores en los premios Golden Joystick Awards 2023

Fuente: GamesRadar

