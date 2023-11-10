Videojuegos
Premios Golden Joystick 2023: todos los juegos ganadores
Ya comenzó la temporada de premios a los videojuegos. Antes de que llegue The Game Awards 2023 tuvimos los premios Golden Joystick 2023 organizados por GamesRadar e Intel y les vamos a presentar a todos los juegos ganadores. Sin embargo, estuvieron tocados por una pequeña controversia, pues la diseñadora Megnna Jayanth renunció a entregar el premio a mejor narrativa porque los presentadores le pidieron que no hiciera comentarios respecto a la horrible situación que sufre Palestina.
Como pueden ver, el gran ganador de la ceremonia fue Baldur’s Gate 3, que se llevó siete premios.
Juegos ganadores de los premios Golden Joystick 2023
Mejor audio
- Stray Gods
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Starfield
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
- Final Fantasy XVI – GANADOR
Mejor narrativa
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – GANADOR
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Juego con la mejor comunidad
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Warframe
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – GANADOR
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Dreams
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
Mejor expansión
- Power Wash Simulator DLC
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – GANADOR
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
- The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers
Mejor hardware
- PlayStation VR2 – GANADOR
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
- Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
- Nitro Deck
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
- Samsung 990 PRO
Mejor juego independiente
- Dave the Diver
- Pizza Tower
- Dredge
- Cocoon
- Viewfinder
- Sea of Stars – GANADOR
Mejor multijugador
- Exoprimal
- Diablo IV
- Street Fighter 6
- Remnant II
- Mortal Kombat 1 – GANADOR
- We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip
Mejor diseño visual
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – GANADOR
- Starfield
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Viewfinder
- Lies Of P
- Street Fighter 6
Mejor juego de Nintendo
- Pikmin 4
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – GANADOR
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Octopath Traveller II
- Fae Farm
Mejor juego de PC
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – GANADOR
- Diablo IV
- Dave the Diver
- Tchia
- System Shock
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
Mejor juego de PlayStation
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Resident Evil 4 – GANADOR
- Street Fighter 6
- Humanity
- Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Mejor juego de Xbox
- Starfield – GANADOR
- Chants of Sennaar
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Planet of Lana
- Dead Space
- Pentiment
Premio al juego que seguimos jugando
- No Man’s Sky – GANADOR
- Genshin Impact
- The Sims 4
- Fortnite
- Naraka Bladepoint
- GTA Online
- Warframe
- Valorant
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2
- Apex Legends
- Dota 2
- Call of Duty
Estudio del año
- Larian Studios – GANADOR
- Digital Eclipse
- Nintendo EPD
- Mimimi Games
- Remedy Entertainment
- CD Projekt Red
Mejor tráiler
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer – GANADOR
- Alan Wake 2 – The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – Official Trailer #3
- Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
- Mortal Kombat 1 – Official It’s In Our Blood Trailer
- Dave the Diver – Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer
Juego más esperado
- Death Stranding 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – GANADOR
- Tekken 8
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Hades II
- Fable
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- EVERYWHERE
- Frostpunk 2
- ARK 2
- METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
- Persona 3 Reload
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Pacific Drive
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Mejor juego de realidad virtual
- C-Smash VRS
- Horizon Call of the Mountain VR
- Synapse
- Vertigo 2 VR
- F1 23 VR
- The Light Brigade
Mejor actuación principal
- Ben Starr – Clive Rosfield – Final Fantasy XVI – GANADOR
- Yuri Lowenthal – Spiderman – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Cal Kestis – Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Ilkka Villi / Matthew Porretta – Alan Wake – Alan Wake 2
- Nadi Jeter – Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Ellise Chappell – Kathy Johanson – Deliver Us Mars
Mejor actuación secundaria
- Laura Bailey – Mary Jane – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Neil Newborn – Astarion – Baldur’s Gate 3 – GANADOR
- Cissy Jones – Andreja – Starfield
- Amelia Tyler – Narrador – Baldur’s Gate 3.
- Ralph Ineson – Cid – Final Fantasy XVI
- Patricia Summersett – Princesa Zelda – The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
Juego del año
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – GANADOR
- Cocoon
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Street Fighter 6
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Dead Space
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
- Lords of the Fallen
- Sea of Stars
Esos fueron todos los juegos ganadores en los premios Golden Joystick Awards 2023
Fuente: GamesRadar
