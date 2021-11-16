Conecta con nosotros

Estos son todos los juegos nominados en The Game Awards 2021

¡Ha llegado nuevamente ese momento del año! La popular ceremonia de Geoff Keighley ya tiene fecha y varios juegos nominados.

A través de un directo, el periodista Geoff Keighley ha presentado todas las categorías y respectivos nominados que habrá en The Game Awards 2021. Como siempre, este evento buscará celebrar lo mejor de la industria en 2021. Al igual que la edición del año pasado, los jugadores podrán votar por sus juegos favoritos. Tan solo basta con que sigan este enlace.

A continuación, podrán ver todos los juegos nominados de The Game Awards 2021.

¿Cuáles son los juegos nominados en The Game Awards 2021?

Juego del año

Game Awards 2021 juegos nominados Geoff Keighley

Mejor dirección

Returnal

Mejor narrativa

E3 2021 Starlord Guardians of the Galaxy

Mejor dirección de arte

Game Awards 2021 juegos nominados Geoff Keighley

Mejor diseño de audio

Mejor banda sonora

Cyberpunk 2077 para PS4 y PS5 finalmente regresó a la tienda PlayStation PS Store

Mejor actuación de voz

Game Awards 2021 juegos nominados Geoff Keighley
  • Erika Mori como Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Giancarlo Esposito como Antón Castillo, Far Cry 6
  • Jason E. Kelley como Colt Vahn, Deathloop
  • Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
  • Ozioama Akagha como Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Juegos con impacto social

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory: A colorful tale
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • No Longer Home

Mejor juego continuo

Game Awards 2021 juegos nominados Geoff Keighley
  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: War Zone
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Mejor juego ‘indie’

Mejor juego para móviles

Fantasian tráiler
  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel Future Revolution
  • Pokémon Unite

Mejor soporte de la comunidad

Game Awards 2021 juegos nominados Geoff Keighley
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Innovación en accesibilidad

Mejor juego VR-AR

Game Awards 2021 juegos nominados Geoff Keighley
  • Hitman 3
  • I Expect You To Die 2
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

Mejor juego de acción

Mejor juego de acción/aventura

lady alcina dimitrescu resident evil village altura fanáticos

Mejor juego RPG

Game Awards 2021 juegos nominados Geoff Keighley

Mejor juego de pelea

Mejor juego familiar

Game Awards 2021 juegos nominados Geoff Keighley

Mejor juego de estrategia/simulación

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Mejor juego de deportes/carreras

Game Awards 2021 juegos nominados Geoff Keighley

Mejor juego multijugador

Mejor juego debutante

Game Awards 2021 juegos nominados Geoff Keighley

Mejor juego de esports

  • Call of Duty
  • CS:GO
  • DOTA2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Juego más anticipado

Game Awards 2021 juegos nominados Geoff Keighley
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • La secuela de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Starfield

¿En qué fecha se celebrará The Game Awards 2021?

La celebración de The Game Awards 2021 tendrá como fecha el próximo 9 de diciembre.

Fuente: The Game Awards

