Videojuegos
The Game Awards 2023: lista completa de ganadores de los premios
A veces, en medio de los tráileres, se entregaron premios.
Aunque a veces fueron entregados de afán y sin mucha ceremonia, The Game Awards 2023 premió los mejores juegos, desarrolladores y atletas de esports del último año y a continuación tenemos una lista con todos los ganadores en cada una de las categorías.
Si prefieren ver ustedes mismos a los ganadores, pueden ver la entrega de premios a continuación o en el canal de The Game Awards en YouTube.
También los invitamos a ver todos los anuncios de juegos y tráileres emitidos durante la ceremonia.
Ganadores de The Game Awards 2023
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN
- Ben Starr – Clive Rosfield (Final Fantasy XVI)
- Cameron Monaghan – Cal Kestis (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
- Idris Elba – Solomon Reed (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
- Melanie Liburd – Saga Anderson (Alan Wake 2)
- Neil Newbon – Astarion (Baldur’s Gate 3) *GANADOR*
- Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
MEJOR CREADOR DE CONTENIDO
- Ironmouse *GANADORA*
- PeopleMakesGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- Sypherpk
MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
- FNATIC (Valorant)
- Gaimin Gladiators (DOTA 2)
- JD Gaming (LOL) *GANADOR*
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant *GANADOR*
MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS
- Christine ‘Potter’ Chi – Evil Geniuses (Valorant) *GANADOR*
- Danny ‘Zonic’ Sorensen – Team Falcons (Counte-Strike)
- Jordan ‘Gunba’ Graham – Florida Mayhem (Overwatch)
- Remy ‘XTQZZZ’ Quoniam – Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
- Yoon ‘Homme’ Sung-Young – JD Gaming (LOL)
MEJOR ATLETA DE ESPORTS
- Faker *GANADOR*
- Zywoo
- Demon1
- Hydra
- Ruler
- Imperialhal
INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD
- Diablo 4
- Forza Motorsport *GANADOR*
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder *GANADOR*
Noticia en desarrollo…
Categorías sin entregar
MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo 4
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES/CARRERAS
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
MEJOR JUEGO DE SIMULACIÓN /ESTRATEGIA
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines II
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
MEJOR RPG
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN
- Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
MEJOR JUEGO DE VR/AR
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Synapse
MEJOR JUEGO MÓVIL
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai Star Rail
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
MEJOR DEBUT INDEPENDIENTE
MEJOR SOPORTE A LA COMUNIDAD
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
MEJOR JUEGO CONTINUO
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
JUEGOS CON IMPACTO SOCIAL
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
MEJOR DISEÑO DE SONIDO
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Alan Wake 2 (Petri Alanko)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Borislav Slavov)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Masayoshi Soken)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Shuihi Kobori)
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom (Nintendo Sound Team)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
MEJOR NARRATIVA
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
MEJOR ADAPTACIÓN
- Castlevania Nocturne
- Gran Turismo: De jugador a corredor
- The Last of Us
- Super Mario Bros: La película
- Twisted Metal
JUEGO MÁS ESPERADO
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Hades 2
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS
- Worlds 2023
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
JUEGO DEL AÑO 2023
Además no te pierdas
-
Cine y TVhace 7 días
¿Dónde y cuándo ver Super Mario Bros: La película en ‘streaming’ para Latinoamérica?
-
Videojuegoshace 3 días
GTA 6: cuándo sale, tráiler, ciudad, protagonistas, historia y más
-
Manganimehace 2 semanas
One Piece: cuándo inicia el arco argumental de Egg Head en el ‘anime’
-
Videojuegoshace 1 semana
Super Mario RPG: puzzles, soluciones y secretos