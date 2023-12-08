Conecta con nosotros

The Game Awards 2023: lista completa de ganadores de los premios

A veces, en medio de los tráileres, se entregaron premios.

Publicado

hace 48 mins

el

Aquí tienen la listas con todos los juegos ganadores de los premios en cada una de las categorías de The Game Awards 2023.

Aunque a veces fueron entregados de afán y sin mucha ceremonia, The Game Awards 2023 premió los mejores juegos, desarrolladores y atletas de esports del último año y a continuación tenemos una lista con todos los ganadores en cada una de las categorías.

Si prefieren ver ustedes mismos a los ganadores, pueden ver la entrega de premios a continuación o en el canal de The Game Awards en YouTube.

También los invitamos a ver todos los anuncios de juegos y tráileres emitidos durante la ceremonia.

Ganadores de The Game Awards 2023

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN

MEJOR CREADOR DE CONTENIDO

  • Ironmouse *GANADORA*
  • PeopleMakesGames
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • Sypherpk

MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS

  • Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
  • FNATIC (Valorant)
  • Gaimin Gladiators (DOTA 2)
  • JD Gaming (LOL) *GANADOR*
  • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Valorant *GANADOR*

MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS

  • Christine ‘Potter’ Chi – Evil Geniuses (Valorant) *GANADOR*
  • Danny ‘Zonic’ Sorensen – Team Falcons (Counte-Strike)
  • Jordan ‘Gunba’ Graham – Florida Mayhem (Overwatch)
  • Remy ‘XTQZZZ’ Quoniam – Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
  • Yoon ‘Homme’ Sung-Young – JD Gaming (LOL)

MEJOR ATLETA DE ESPORTS

  • Faker *GANADOR*
  • Zywoo
  • Demon1
  • Hydra
  • Ruler
  • Imperialhal

INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD

MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR

Noticia en desarrollo…

Categorías sin entregar

MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR

MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES/CARRERAS

MEJOR JUEGO DE SIMULACIÓN /ESTRATEGIA

MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS

MEJOR RPG

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN

MEJOR JUEGO DE VR/AR

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Humanity
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode
  • Synapse

MEJOR JUEGO MÓVIL

  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai Star Rail
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE

MEJOR DEBUT INDEPENDIENTE

MEJOR SOPORTE A LA COMUNIDAD

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man’s Sky

MEJOR JUEGO CONTINUO

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

JUEGOS CON IMPACTO SOCIAL

MEJOR DISEÑO DE SONIDO

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

MEJOR NARRATIVA

MEJOR ADAPTACIÓN

JUEGO MÁS ESPERADO

  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Hades 2
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS

  • Worlds 2023
  • Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The International 2023
  • Valorant Champions 2023

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

JUEGO DEL AÑO 2023

